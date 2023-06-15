Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $633,000 Holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,989 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,625,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 109,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 64,246.5% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 138,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 138,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Prospect Capital stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 418,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427,793. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $215.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.04 million. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John F. Barry bought 100,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,599,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,925,123.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. invests in middle market companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt and equity financing for buyout, growth, development, and recapitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.