Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $764,000 Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.12. 43,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,248. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.62. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $252.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

