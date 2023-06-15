Kovack Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,786,361,000 after buying an additional 126,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,682,710,000 after buying an additional 156,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,764,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,396,236,000 after buying an additional 52,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,245,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $771,230,000 after buying an additional 89,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $341.45. 522,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,935,026 shares of company stock worth $647,273,318 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

