Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $3,373,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 651,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.66. 325,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,346. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.25. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.