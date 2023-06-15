Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,914 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $210.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,472. The stock has a market cap of $205.24 billion, a PE ratio of 551.07, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $133,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,850 shares of company stock valued at $37,003,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

