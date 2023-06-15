Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.84% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KR traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.13. 7,251,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,335,729. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Kroger has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00.

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens dropped their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,866.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 30.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

