Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.31 and last traded at $124.69. 116,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 244,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on KRYS. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech Trading Down 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,861. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Janney sold 31,065 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.11, for a total transaction of $3,979,737.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,179,908.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,993 shares of company stock worth $23,126,876. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $28,365,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,105,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 374,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000,000 after buying an additional 107,629 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.