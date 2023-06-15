Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) is Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 4.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $58,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $622.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $553.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $644.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. Lam Research’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

