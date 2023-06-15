Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) CFO Christopher T. Porter Purchases 6,666 Shares

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) CFO Christopher T. Porter purchased 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Landsea Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.61. Landsea Homes Co. has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $241.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.05 million. Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Landsea Homes by 4,103.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 210,116 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 40,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 92,700 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Landsea Homes by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 139,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Landsea Homes by 14.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the period. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSEA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Landsea Homes from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County.

