Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Grows Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,428,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,455. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.187 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

