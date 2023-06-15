Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Grows Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.44. The stock had a trading volume of 92,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,086. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $47.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

