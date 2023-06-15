Laraway Financial Advisors Inc Sells 610 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $90,116,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,950,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,972,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after acquiring an additional 817,408 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,984,000. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,516,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,565,000 after purchasing an additional 456,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPSB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.41. 1,231,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,212. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

