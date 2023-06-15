LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 109,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.33 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

