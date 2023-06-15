LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 91,494 Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 91,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,000. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.3% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $32.98. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

