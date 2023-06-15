LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $376,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $340.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $335.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

