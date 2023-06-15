LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Invests $581,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Netflix by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $444.10 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $447.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.22.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

