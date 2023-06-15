LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $293,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,669 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories
In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.32.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
