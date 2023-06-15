LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.98.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.