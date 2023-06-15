LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock opened at $154.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a one year low of $121.30 and a one year high of $155.00.
Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
