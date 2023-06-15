LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Global X Hydrogen ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYDR. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Hydrogen ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Hydrogen ETF in the third quarter worth $1,070,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X Hydrogen ETF by 212.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Hydrogen ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:HYDR opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. Global X Hydrogen ETF has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

