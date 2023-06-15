LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 49,518 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000. CSX accounts for about 0.7% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Wealth Management bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

