LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,675,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,599,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 115,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of MDY opened at $467.00 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
