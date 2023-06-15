LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after buying an additional 9,520,067 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,675,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,599,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 170,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,386,000 after purchasing an additional 115,489 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,181,000 after purchasing an additional 86,561 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDY opened at $467.00 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $499.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.