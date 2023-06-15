Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at CJS Securities

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAZY. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lazydays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lazydays from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Lazydays Stock Performance

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lazydays has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazydays

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazydays

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 731,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $8,194,222.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,190,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,328,560. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 63.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 22.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lazydays by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,755,000. Finally, Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

