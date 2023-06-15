Leading Edge Materials (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Shares Up 11%

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) shares rose 11% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 33,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 39,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

