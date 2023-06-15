Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Shares of Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Rating) rose 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.02 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 11,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average daily volume of 3,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Lendlease Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lendlease Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendlease Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.