Li Auto Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LI)

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 23,844 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 12% compared to the average daily volume of 21,294 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Li Auto from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Li Auto from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.74.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $34.45. 9,931,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452,902. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of -198.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.21. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Li Auto will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Li Auto by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Li Auto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 36.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.