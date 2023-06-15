Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 103 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Li Ning Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96.

About Li Ning

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

