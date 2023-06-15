Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) versus Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Financial Review

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Troika Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 38.3% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Troika Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Troika Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Latin America $4.82 billion 0.38 -$175.60 million ($1.36) -6.23 Troika Media Group $116.41 million 0.43 -$38.69 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Troika Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty Latin America.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Liberty Latin America and Troika Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Latin America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Troika Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.06%. Troika Media Group has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,141.72%. Given Troika Media Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Troika Media Group is more favorable than Liberty Latin America.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Troika Media Group has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Latin America and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Latin America -6.46% -12.06% -2.13% Troika Media Group -15.48% -123.32% -13.55%

Summary

Liberty Latin America beats Troika Media Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc., a professional services company, provides consulting services and solutions worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other services. In addition, it provides consumer engagement tactics, digital and offline ecosystems, and customer acquisition methods. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

