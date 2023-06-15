LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Buys $29,900.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of LFMD opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $96.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.32.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 7,255.81% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeMD by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in LifeMD by 425.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 59,513 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in LifeMD during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. 17.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

