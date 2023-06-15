LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) General Counsel Buys $29,900.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) General Counsel Eric Harold Yecies purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
LifeMD Price Performance
Shares of LFMD opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.90. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The stock has a market cap of $96.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.32.
LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 7,255.81% and a negative net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $28.12 million for the quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.
LifeMD Company Profile
LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering a portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. The firm combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Telehealth and WorkSimpli segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
