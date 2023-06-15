Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $381.47.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total transaction of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,624,655.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total value of $5,442,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,669.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 45,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.35, for a total value of $16,870,806.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,624,655.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,151 shares of company stock valued at $23,127,288. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Linde

Linde Trading Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in Linde by 51.9% in the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $374.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84. Linde has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $376.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.34 and its 200-day moving average is $344.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. Linde had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 13.88 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.60%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.