Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,312 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Salesforce by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.2 %

CRM opened at $209.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.96 billion, a PE ratio of 551.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,850 shares of company stock worth $37,003,987 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.