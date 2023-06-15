Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 10,755.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Paylocity by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total transaction of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,226,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total transaction of $48,884.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,017 shares in the company, valued at $691,446.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,829,462 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paylocity Stock Performance

PCTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.27.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $187.12 on Thursday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.69.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $339.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Stories

