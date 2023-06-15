Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New $2.61 Million Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Echo45 Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $70,112,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,543,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,071,008,458.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $447.72 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $283.11 and a 12-month high of $454.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $369.76.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. UBS Group raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.05.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

