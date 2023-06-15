Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after acquiring an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after acquiring an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,984,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,927,000 after acquiring an additional 113,287 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $159.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

