Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $134.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

