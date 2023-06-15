Ling An-Heid Sells 46,444 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) SVP Ling An-Heid sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total transaction of $2,435,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,311 shares in the company, valued at $907,961.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

Shares of HI stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 276,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 5,408.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,484,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,068,000 after buying an additional 2,438,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after buying an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,115,000. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

