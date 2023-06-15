LooksRare Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.13 Million (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. LooksRare has a total market cap of $45.13 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.0538 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 905,824,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,483,605 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

