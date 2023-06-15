LooksRare Price Reaches $0.0526 on Major Exchanges (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $44.07 million and $2.09 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.0526 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 905,746,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,405,605 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

