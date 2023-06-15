Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 64 ($0.80). 17,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 76,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.25 ($0.80).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.50) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,285.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Lords Group Trading’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Lords Group Trading’s payout ratio is 4,000.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew Peter Harrison acquired 115,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £75,000.25 ($93,844.16). 68.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

