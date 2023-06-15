Luceco (LON:LUCE) Trading 2.4% Higher

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 129.80 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 129.80 ($1.62). 104,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 344,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 126.80 ($1.59).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt cut Luceco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Luceco alerts:

Luceco Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £208.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,854.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.02.

Luceco Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Luceco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,142.86%.

In other Luceco news, insider Tim Surridge purchased 18,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £24,510.10 ($30,668.29). In related news, insider Petrus R. M. Vervaat bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, with a total value of £59,000 ($73,823.82). Also, insider Tim Surridge bought 18,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £24,510.10 ($30,668.29). Insiders have bought a total of 69,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,435,034 over the last three months. 51.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Luceco

(Get Rating)

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, and LED Lighting segments. The company offers interior lighting products, including panel, downlight, battens, and high bay; and exterior lighting products, such as floodlights, bulkheads, road lanterns, and bollards, as well as retrofit lamps and tubes, industrial lighting, exterior commercial and domestic site inspection, and lighting control products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luceco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luceco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.