Lucid Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 109,087 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 47% compared to the typical volume of 74,225 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LCID. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ LCID traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,602,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,033,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 286.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 159.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Lucid Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 452,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 76,860 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,318,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 377,395 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.