Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.49

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 55908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

LUNMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58.

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $751.34 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

