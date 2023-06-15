Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,177,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 826,978 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $197,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Webster Financial Price Performance

NYSE WBS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.79. 142,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.87. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $596,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

