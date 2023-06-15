Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $190.24 Million Stock Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,466,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,186 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.25% of Progressive worth $190,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $840,885,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $802,968,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,538 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,721,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,689,000 after purchasing an additional 914,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

NYSE PGR traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $127.48. 770,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,525. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day moving average of $135.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $108.64 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,846.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,864 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

