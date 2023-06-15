Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $429.59 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,742,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103,696 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.33% of Hologic worth $429,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOLX. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic Stock Performance

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,701. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Stories

