Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $629.17 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Broadcom worth $629,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $3,355,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $877.52. The company had a trading volume of 946,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $921.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $687.32 and its 200-day moving average is $622.29.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,385 shares of company stock worth $10,916,008. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

