Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,356,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 203,385 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $241,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICE. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total value of $9,220,387.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $111.31. The stock had a trading volume of 453,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,988. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

