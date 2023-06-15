Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 145,147 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,601 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,147 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.06% of United Rentals worth $260,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in United Rentals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in United Rentals by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $408.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,662. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.10. The company has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.08.

Insider Activity

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

