Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,706,873 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 910,279 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.58% of TJX Companies worth $533,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,046,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

