Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 43,334 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379,318 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 43,334 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.86% of Electronic Arts worth $290,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,767 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,430 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.54. The stock had a trading volume of 302,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.51 and its 200 day moving average is $122.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $135.85.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.48%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,839 shares of company stock worth $4,738,239 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.59.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

